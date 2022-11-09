Odisha: 2 dead in road accident in Khordha

Khordha: A dreadful road accident has taken place in Khordha district of Odisha in which two people have died on Wednesday.

The accident has taken place in Bhuinpur under Begunia police limits in Khordha district of Odisha.

As many as two people have died and four have been injured after an auto-rickshaw and a bike collide head-on.

The Begunia police reached the spot, recovered the dead bodies and sent it for post-mortem. The police is now investigating into the matter.