Odia writer Sagar Pradhan enters India Book of Records

By WCE 5
Odia writer Dr Sagar Pradhan enters India Book of Records

Bhubaneswar: Noted writer and environmentalist Dr Sagar Pradhan recently entered the India Book of Records (IBR) for his unique individual effort for Environmental clean-up campaign. Dr Pradhan is a native of Adhanga Mallikeswarpur of Kendrapara district in Odisha.

As per the India Book of Records “He has donated his book royalty for the plantation of saplings, cleaned beaches, restoration of small lakes and ponds. He has also written books and many environment awareness articles based on electronic waste management, single use plastics, medical waste management, reducing carbon footprint etc. Due to his commendable wok he was titled “World Environment Day Hero-2020” by United Nations as confirmed on May 20, 2021.

It was his love of green that prompted Sagar to attempt the record. “I want to pay back a little to our beautiful nature which gave us everything.”

Dr. Pradhan was among the top 3 finalists for Colt Sustainability Champion nominated by Keri Guilder (CEO, Colt Technology Services, London) to visit Antarctic with polar explorer Robert Swan and his environmental foundation ClimateForce 2041 to learn how we can build a sustainable future for our planet.

Also read: JEE Main 2022 Results: KIIT International School Student Deevyanshu Malu is the Odisha Topper

You might also like
State

COVID updates: Bhubaneswar reports 280 new cases while 73 more positive cases…

State

Odisha Govt asks collectors to intensify vaccine drive for 18-59 age group

State

479 more patients recovered from Covid-19 in Odisha

State

Couple dies of snakebite in Nuapada district of Odisha

1 Comment
  1. Deepak says

    Congratulations sir

    Reply
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.