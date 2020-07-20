Odia Migrant worker from Kendrapara names shop after Sonu Sood

Kendrapara: As a token of thanks and gratitude to Sonu Sood a migrant worker from Kendrapara district of Odisha named his new welding shop after the name of Sood. Sonu had airlifted him from Kerala as he had been trapped there due to nationwide lockdown.

As per reports, 32-year-old Prashant Kumar Pradhan from Hatina village in Kendrapara district was working as a plumber in Kerala before the nationwide lock down imposed due to Coronavirus pandemic.

As he was stranded in Kerala he was trying his best to return Odisha but in vain. At this juncture Bollywood actor Sonu Sood came as an angel in his life and airlifted the migrant workers from there. Prashanta was one of the 168 who was airlifted from Kerala during the nationwide lockdown with the help of Sonu Sood.

After returning Odisha Prashanta tried to fetch a job for days. Yet, finally he decided to open a welding workshop. He wanted to name the shop after the name of Sonu Sood, his saviour. He sought permission about it from Sood and in return the actor not only provided his nod but also wished him good luck for the business. The noble actor also assured him that the day he would visit Odisha he would try his best to visit Prashant’s welding unit. And now not only Prashant, his family and friends are all praise for the actor for his noble gesture.

It is to be noted that actor Sonu Sood has helped numerous people who were stranded in different places across the country due to nationwide lockdown.