Odia Jawan Saroj Kumar Das missing in Sikkim flash floods

Bhubaneswar: Odia jawan Saroj Kumar Das is reportedly among 23 army personnel missing due to a flash flood in the Teesta River in North Sikkim.

Das is a resident of Kendudhipa Village under Kamakhyanagar of Dhenkanal district. He had been recruited in the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) wing of the Indian army in 2012 and was serving as a havildar.

Meanwhile, the family members informed that the army officials are in touch with them and have said that the search operation is underway to trace the missing jawans.

It is to be noted there that the sudden cloud burst over the Lhonak Lake triggered a flash flood in the Teesta River around 1.30 AM. It was compounded by the release of water from the Chungthang dam that led to a sudden increase in water levels up to 15-20 feet high downstream.

While 14 people died, over 120 others are still missing. Rescue and search

