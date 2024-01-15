‘Odia’ gets first priority at Ayodhya Dham Junction

Ayodhya: Preparations are going on in full swing for the inauguration of the much-awaited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh on January 22, 2024. People of the entire country and even outside the country are eagerly waiting to witness the historic movement.

All possible steps have been taken to make the inauguration a grand success. The temple administration, local administration, state government and the central government also have taken several measures to make the dedication of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir memorable. In such scenario, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30 inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station (Ayodhya Dham Junction) and flagged off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains.

With the inauguration of the Ayodhya Dham Junction, priority has been given to the ‘Odia’ language. In the signage board at the railway station, the ‘Ayodhya Dham Junction’ is written in 11 different languages apart from in Hindi and the Odia language is placed in the top of the list. This has made the people of Odisha feel happy and pride.

