Ollywood actor Arindam seen with BJP Dist President

Cuttack: Ollywood actor Arindam Roy is again in discussion after his photo with BJP district president Prakash Behera surfaced. The actor cum BJD leader earlier had been seen with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Reportedly, Arindam had met Union Railway Minister on January 7. Later on the occasion of the birth Anniversary of Vivekananda, he had arranged a Sankalpa Samabesha at the Baliyatra filed of Cuttack in Cuttack. He had answered then that let us see what is happening.

I want to serve people without remaining in any binding. I have greatly inspired by CM Naveen Patnaik. If the party will field, I would like to contest in the election, Arindam said.

Regarding meeting Ashwini Vaishnaw Arindam said that earlier also he has met Vaishnaw as he was Cuttack Collector.

