Odia album singer Ruchismita Guru’s family donates her eyes

Balangir: An album singer from Western Odisha, was found dead inside her uncle’s house in Balangir district, but passed her vision to the needy. The family members of the deceased donated her eyes at Bhima Bhoi Medical College,Balangir.

According to reports, Ruchismita was found hanging inside a house at Sudapada in Balangir. She is a native of Sonepur district. However, she has been living in Talpali area of the Balangir Town along with her family members.

Ruchismita, who also has acted in some album songs, had recently visited her maternal uncle’s house in Balangir. However, she was found dead inside the house.

On being informed by the family members, Balangir Town Police reached the spot and seized the body. They sent the body to the hospital for postmortem. However, the autopsy could not be done awing to darkness.

Police are questioning the family members to get some clues regarding her mysterious death. Effort by the cops is on to ascertain the exact reason that prompted her to take the drastic step.

Meanwhile, people suspect that there was some family dispute over her alleged affair with a youth.