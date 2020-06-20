If you are in search of jobs amid the ongoing corona crisis, you can apply for jobs at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) which has invited online applications for the recruitment of different posts.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the jobs on or before July 6.

Here are the details

Name and number of the posts:

Electrical Engineering -30

-30 Mechanical Engineering -45

-45 Electronics Engineering and Instrumentation Engineering: 25

Salary:

Selected candidates will get a pay of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000, with a base pay of Rs 50,000 during the first year of training.

Candidate can click here for to go through the official notification to know more about the job like age limits, qualification, process of selection and other details.

Click here for the direct link to apply online.