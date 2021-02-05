The Rajasthan government has released a notification for bumper recruitment of Sub Inspector of Police (SI) posts. These recruitment will be done by Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

The job aspirants should know that the applications have been invited for 859 posts under Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021 by Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

The application process for these posts will start from February 9, 2021. As part of the police recruitment drive, recruitment is being done to the posts of Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander vacancy. The last date of application for these posts is March 10, 2021.

Vacancy Details:

Sub Inspector AP (TSP) – 81 vacancies

Sub Inspector AP (Non TSP) – 663 vacancies

Sub Inspector IB (TSP) – 01 vacancy

Sub Inspector IB (Non TSP) – 63 vacancies

Platoon Commander (Non TSP) – 38 vacancies

Sub Inspector MBC (TSP) – 11 vacancies

Eligibility criteria:

Undergraduate degree in any discipline and working knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari scripts, and knowledge of Rajasthani culture.

Age Limit:

The age limit of the applicants should be between 20 to 25 years on January 1, 2022.

Application fee:

General and OBC (Creamy layer): Rs 350

Non-creamy layer OBC and Special OBC Rajasthan candidates: Rs 250

SC / ST / Divyang candidates of Rajasthan: Rs 150

How to apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply from February 9, 2021 to March 10, 2021 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in (link is given below).

Selection Process:

Selection will be based on written test, physical test, and personal interview. For more information of RPSC Sub Inspector Recruitment Exam 2021, you can check the website of RPSC.

Click here to read the official notification.

Click here to go to the official website.