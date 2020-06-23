No Rath Yatra in Baripada this year due to Corona pandemic

Baripada: Rath Yatra will not be held in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha this year due to restrictions imposed in the State in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

It is to be noted that Rath Yatra of Hari Baladev Jew gets organised in Baripada on the next day of the Rath Yatra in Puri and other places.

As per reports, after denial of permission to hold Rath Yatra in Baripada, it was decided to perform the rituals in the temple premises. With the advice of pandits of Puri Mukti Mandap the rituals were commenced today.

It has been learnt that the idol will be taken to a mandap in the temple premises where all the rituals will be performed.