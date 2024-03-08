No discussions held on alliance with BJD, BJP will fight alone in Odisha: Manmohan Samal

Bhubaneswar: Putting all speculation to the rest, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal today clarified that no discussions were held in Delhi on alliance with BJD and the saffron party will fight alone in the state.

Soon after landing in Bhubaneswar from Delhi, Samal spoke to the newsmen the State leaders of the party held discussions with the central leaderships on how the BJP will form government at the centre and in Odisha.

However, no discussions were held regarding alliance with the State ruling BJD and the BJP will fight the upcoming election in Odisha alone.