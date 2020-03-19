Newlywed couple from Odisha’s Nabarangpur stranded in Malaysia

Bhubaneswar: At a time when coronavirus is ruling the roost across the globe a newlywed couple from Nabarangpur district of Odisha is trapped in Malaysia. The youth and his wife, who had gone for Honeymoon, have urged Odisha Govt and Indian Govt to rescue them.

The couple has been stranded at the Kuala Lumpur Air Port in Malaysia since a last few days. They have requested through a whatsApp video.

As per reports, Pallabi Mishra, daughter of Gupteshwar Mishra of Ichhabatiguda in Nabarangpur district had married Shankar Haldar, son of Parimal Haldar of the same locality on February 26. Later, the newlywed couple flied to Malaysia on March 12 for honeymoon.

However, during the return trip the two got trapped due to coronavirus outbreak. They had booked tickets to fly from Kuala Lumpur on March 17. Yet, as all the flights were cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak they could not travel.

Later, they planned for a trip from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore and Singapore to Vishakapatnam, but again that flight also got cancelled for COVID 19.

The couple tried for the third time to fly from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore and Singapore to Amritsar, but this time also the flight cancelled for coronavirus.

Now, they have hardly any money left to return and living with utmost embarrassment. Accordingly, the couple has shot a video and sent it through WhatsApp requesting Odisha Govt as well as Indian Govt to rescue them. Their family members have also requested the Govt to help out the stranded couple to return India.