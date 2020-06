Dhenkanal : A newborn girl was found dead on Brahmani riverbed near Kamgara village under Tumusinga police limits in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Saturday.

According to reports, the infant’s body was discovered by some locals who went the river to take bath.

The baby was just few hours old, locals said.

On being informed, Tumusinga police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.