Newborn abandoned in Cuttack, rescued by locals and police

Choudwar: In yet another shocking incident, a woman has allegedly abandoned her newborn daughter besides the NH in Cuttack district of Odisha said reports on Thursday.

Reports said that, the child was spotted in a ditch near the National Highway No. 16 near a village. The locals have alleged that the mother left her newborn and fled the spot.

The local villagers heard the wails of the child and saved her. The police in Tangi was immediately informed. They reached the spot and rescued the child and admitted her to the Cuttack Sishubhawan Hospital.

Further deatiled reports on the health condition of the girl is awaited. The police has launched a detailed probe into the matter.