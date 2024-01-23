Netaji’s birth anniversary to be celebrated with much fanfare in Cuttack

Cuttack: Netaji’s birth anniversary is slated to be celebrated with much fanfare in Cuttack district of Odisha said reports on Tuesday. Today is the 127thbirth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose.

For this, various programs have been organized at the Netaji Birthplace Museum in Odia Bazar, Cuttack. Many new content related to Netaji’s biography will be included in the collection.

From today, common people can go to the museum and learn a lot about Netaji. Similarly Jankinath Bhavan is also decorated with colorful lights.

On the occasion of the Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, a photo gallery will be exhibited in the museum premises for two days. Culture and Tourism Minister Ashwini Kumar Patra will attend the event as the chief guest.

