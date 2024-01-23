Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Puri Parikrama Prakalpa today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will visit Puri Parikrama Prakalpa on Tuesday said reports. Therein, he will review the Parikrama Prakalpa of the Puri Shree mandir.

After which, he will also visit the Sri Jagannath Ballabh Centre and pay obeisance to the 25 types of Besa of Lord Jagannath along with the model of Parikrama Prakalpa.

Here, models of the Mahaprabhu’s Rath Yatra and parikrama project have been placed. In one place, there is an exhibition of 25 types of clothes of Mahaprabhu, Kudua used in preparation of Mahaprasad, and Jagannath’s daily clothes and utensils etc.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will leave Bhubaneswar airport at 4:30 pm today. He will reach the temporary helipad at Puri Matitota at 4:45 pm. From there, through the Srisetu, near the Jagannath Ballabh Pilgrim Center, see the model of Mahaprabhu’s body and parikrama project, and reach the Shri mandir through the Sri Marg, said reports.