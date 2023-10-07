Nephew kills man in Puri of Odisha, detained by police

Puri: In a shocking incident, a nephew has killed a man in Puri district of Odisha on Saturday, said reliable reports.

According to latest reports, the incident has been reported from Kanthapur village under Puri Sadar police station limits. It has been alleged by the villagers that the dead body had been lying on the road since a long while.

The deceased has been identified as Beera Baral, said reliable sources. It is worth mentioning that the villagers informed the police about the incident, the Sadar police SDPO along with his team reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

Furthermore, the dead body has been seized by the police and sent for postmortem. Preliminary reports suggest that there was a fight between the man and his nephew relating to property matter.

The nephew who allegedly killed the man has been identified as Papu Baral hit his uncle with a sharp weapon in a fit of rage and killed him on the spot. He has been detained by the police and is being questioned further.

The police is conducting a detailed probe into the matter and has also seized the murder weapon. Detailed reports awaited in this matter .