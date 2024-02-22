Neither bullet, nor egg can prevent me from meeting people: 5T Chairman VK Pandian

Berhampur: Neither bullet, nor egg can prevent me from meeting the people, said 5T Chairman VK Pandian while reacting over a tomato attack at him today.

A youth reportedly hurled tomato at Pandian while he was attending the Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha programme at around 11.30 AM at Bellagunta of Ganjam district today. While the youth was immediately arrested by police, Pandian continued his program and said, “I will serve the people of Odisha despite egg, tomato and ink attacks on me.”

“One of the friends present over here, threw tomato at me. You may hurl tomato, egg, sleepers and inks and even fire bullets at me but nothing can prevent me from meeting the people,” he said adding that many will come and go away after delivering their speech here on the dais. But I’m not like them and I will continue to serve the people.

“Out of 10,000 people present in the meeting, two-three persons may throw ink, eggs, shoes or fire bullets, but nothing will stop me from meeting you,” Pandian said.

He further said that if you have come here despite the sunny weather, I will feel good if I shake my hands with you. I have come here to shake my hands with you with due respect. We have drawn the inspiration from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to speak less and work more.

The 5T Chairman also said, “I had received 440 applications/grievance letters from people during my last visit to Surada. Out of which, 400 problems have been solved and the rest of the problems will be solved very soon.”