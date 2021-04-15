NEET PG 2021 Postponed Due To Covid Pandemic, Check Details

NEET PG 2021 Postponed

Bhubaneswar: The central government on Thursday announced to postpone the NEET PG 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. The exam was scheduled to be held on April 18.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan made the announcement on his Twitter handle. “In light of the surge in COVID19 cases, GoI has decided to postpone NEET PG 2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18, he wrote adding that the next date to be decided later.

The decision to postpone NEET-PG medical entrance exams has been taken as various state-affiliated school board decided to either postpone or cancel board exams in view of the pandemic. Even CBSE cancelled the Class X exam yesterday.

