Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP), a famous tourist spot in the State Capital here, will reopen for the visitors on October 4, 2020, informed NZP Deputy Director Jayant Das on Monday.

He said, wearing of face masks and following social distancing norms will be mandatory for one and all inside the zoo.

A special SOP adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines has been made for the reopening of the zoo, he added saying that the zoo authority will make proper arrangements for the tourists as per the Covid-19 guidelines like sanitisation of the tourists before entering into the zoo and hand wash facility for the tourists inside the zoo premises etc.

All the guidelines issued by the Union government and the State government will strictly be followed in the zoo, he added.

The zoo has been closed for the last six months in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The zoo is home to about 1660 individual animals representing 166 species, including 67 species of mammals, 81 species of birds, and 18 species of reptiles.