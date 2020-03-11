Nabarangpur : Lok Sabha MP Ranesh Majhi turned Good Samaritan and lent a helping hand to an accident victim by taking him to a hospital in his own vehicle in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district on Wednesday

According to reports, Majhi was travelling from his native village Dandamunda to Umerkote in his four-wheeler. On his way, he found a blood ridden person was lying on roadside near Tendkadangri village as his bike, in which he was riding, met an accident.

The Nabarangpur MP immediately got down from his vehicle and rescued the injured person with the help of his driver. He also took the injured person to Jharigam hospital in his four-wheeler.

The injured has been identified as Tejram Majhi of Sinapali village under Chandahandi police limits in the district. He was later shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital here as his condition was deteriorated.

The BJD MP has garnered appreciations from every quarter for his humanitarian act.