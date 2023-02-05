Naba das death: Union min Dharmendra Pradhan targets Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan directly targeted the Chief Minister and the state administration for the death of Health Minister Naba Das.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan raised questions about the law and order situation in the state of Odisha.

Citing incidents like the death of Minister Naba Das and the attack on the Sub-collector in Balasore by the sand mafia.

He demanded for a third-party investigation into both these incidents. Along with this, BJP intends to create public awakening in the state by taking the law and order situation seriously, he said.