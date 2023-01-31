Naba Das death case: Bullets, clothes of accused sent for lab test

Bhubaneswar: The bullets, clothes and mobile of the accused police ASI Gopal Das shall be sent for lab test on Tuesday, said reports.

The Crime Branch shall send the 9mm service revolver, three live bullets of Gopal Das to the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), here in Bhubaneswar.

The Crime Branch shall send the mobile of Gopal Das to SFSL. Important information shall be procured from the mobile said sources.

The mobile Call Detail Record (CDR) shall give details as to whether he was in contact with someone. The Chat and video calls will also be checked by the SFSL.

Similarly, the blood stained clothes of deceased Nab Das shall also be sent to the SFSL.