Mysterious death of Parlakhemundi ACF: Wife, DFO, Cook booked under section 302, 130-B Of IPC

Parlakhemundi: In a major development in the mysterious death case of Parlakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, the police have booked his wife Bidya Bharti, DFO Sangram Keshari Behera and cook Manath Kumba.

Parlakhemundi police reportedly booked Bidya Bharti, Sangram Keshari Behera and Manath Kumba under section 302, 130-B of the IPC.

Prior to this, police also said to have interrogated Keshari Behera and Manath Kumba over the case.

Earlier, police had registered a murder case against the trio based on the complaint filed Soumyaranjan’s father via e-mail.

Soumyaranjan’s father and family members are slated to go to Parlakhemundi tomorrow to meet Gajapati district collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) over the alleged murder case.