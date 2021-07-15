Wife, DFO, Cook booked for murder of Parlakhemundi ACF Death

Parlakhemundi: In a significant development in the mysterious death of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, Parlakhemundi police registered a murder case against his wife Bidya Bharti, DFO Sangram Keshari Behera and cook in this connection.

On July 13, Soumya Ranjan’s father alleged that his son was killed over extramarital affair. He accused Bidya Bharati, the cook and the DFO of killing Soumya Ranjan and demanded a Crime Branch inquiry into the case.

Soumyaranjan’s father filed a complaint with Parlakhemundi police yesterday via e-mail against the cook, his daughter-in-law, and DFO.

On July 12, the official reportedly sustained critical burn injuries in a fire mishap at his residence in Parlakhemundi and later succumbed while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack.