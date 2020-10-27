Mutilated Body Of Youth Found In Odisha’s Kalahandi

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kalahandi:  The mutilated body of a young man was found from Goendimunda village under Golamunda Police limits in Kalahandi district today.

The deceased has been identified as Dilip Meher.

According to sources, Last night Dilip along with his friends went to Khaliakani village and some people gheraoed them. Dilip friends escaped from the spot and informed Dilip’s family.

On being informed, Dilip family members reached and recovered his body in a pool of blood.

The family members informed the Golmunda police and alleged that Dilip has been killed over love affair.

Later,the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to Dharamgarh Sub-Division hospital.

The police have started investigation into the matter.

