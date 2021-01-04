Mutilated Body Of 9-Year-Old Girl Found In Jungle In Bargarh District Of Odisha

Bargarh: In a shocking incident, the mutilated body of a nine-year-old minor girl was found inside a jungle. The incident has been reported from Jogendrapur village under the jurisdiction of Paikamal police station in Padmapur district.

According to reports, the parents of the girl work at a kiln factory. The girl had gone home to cook but did not return.

Her family members searched for her but could not find her anywhere.

However next morning her mutilated body was spotted in a nearby jungle.

The police has been informed and has launched a probe into the matter.

