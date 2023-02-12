Muhammad Abdur Rehman had Al-Qaeda links, allegations proved

Bhubaneswar: Muhammad Abdur Rehman has Al-Qaeda terrorist outfit links ruled the Court. Abdur Rehman, was arrested from Jagatpur in Cuttack in connection with Al-Qaeda.

Rehman has been charged with treason. In addition to him, three more terrorists have also been charged. The Patiala House Court in Delhi has declared these four people as terrorists. The other three people were Muhammad Asif, Zafar Masood and Abdul Sami. The court will announce the sentence on the 14th of February 2023.

The Cuttack District and Sessions Judge Court in the year 2017 framed charges against Abdur Rehman Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) as an terror suspect associated with Al-Qaeda.

The court framed charges of sedition, illegal possession of arms and weapons and involvement in illegal activities against Rehman. The AQIS terror suspect had filed a discharge petition on August 10 2017, under Section 239 of Cr PC claiming that the charges leveled against him in the police report were “false” and “groundless”.

Delhi police, along with its Odisha counterpart, had arrested Rehman on December 16, 2015 on charges of radicalizing youths for terror activities. Rehman, a resident of Paschimkachha village in Cuttack, was booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for illegally running a madrasa in Tangi area and radicalizing youth.