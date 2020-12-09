Bolangir: A moving truck has allegedly caught fire on National Highway No. 26 connecting Bolangir and Sambalpur in the afternoon on Wednesday.

According to reports, the truck was transporting pulses (dal). The locals had tried their best to douse the flames but were not successful in their endeavours.

Within a few seconds the whole truck was up in flames. It is yet to be ascertained where the truck had come from or where it was headed too.

The locals, Puintala police and fire tenders are at the spot and trying their best to douse the flames. It is being estimated that the fire took place as one of the tires of the truck burst off.