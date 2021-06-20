Mortal remains of renowned ollywood singer Tapu Mishra consigned to flames

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: The last rites of Noted Ollywood playback singer Tapu Mishra were conducted at Satya Nagar crematorium here on Sunday.

The funeral was a low-key ceremony held amid Covid guidelines.

Related News

Noted Ollywood singer Tapu Mishra dies of Covid-19

Mortal remains of Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi…

Earlier in the morning, the body was taken from the hospital where she died to her residence at Metro satellite city near Palasuni, Bhubaneswar where her kin paid last respects to the departed soul.

Notably, she passed away while undergoing treatment for Covid complications at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

You might also like
State

2 killed in head-on collision between bikes in Odisha

Business

Petrol and Diesel prices continues to increase in Bhubaneswar, Check fuel rates here

State

Odisha: One killed, Two Others Injured In Elephant Attack In Rairakhol

State

Gold price continues to decreases in Bhubaneswar; Check 22 Carat and 24 Carat gold…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.