Mortal remains of renowned ollywood singer Tapu Mishra consigned to flames

Bhubaneswar: The last rites of Noted Ollywood playback singer Tapu Mishra were conducted at Satya Nagar crematorium here on Sunday.

The funeral was a low-key ceremony held amid Covid guidelines.

Earlier in the morning, the body was taken from the hospital where she died to her residence at Metro satellite city near Palasuni, Bhubaneswar where her kin paid last respects to the departed soul.

Notably, she passed away while undergoing treatment for Covid complications at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.