Noted Ollywood singer Tapu Mishra dies of Covid-19

Bhubaneswar: Famous Ollywood playback singer Tapu Mishra died due to Covid-19 on Saturday. She breathed her last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the Capital city.

Tapu was in home isolation after she tested positive for the deadly virus. Latest, she was shifted to a private hospital for treatment after her condition deteriorated.

Later, the singer was wheeled into another COVID hospital and put in ventilator support after she did not show any signs of improvement. However, her oxygen level gradually decreased and subsequently, she passed away today following cardiac arrest.

It is to be noted here that her father also had died due to COVID-related complications on May 10.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the Odia film industry following Tapu’s untimely death due to coronavirus.

Condolences also poured in from all quarters of life for the deceased singer.

Tapu Mishra has lent her voice for several Odia movies and bhajans. Besides, she used to release her own album songs.