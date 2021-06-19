Noted Ollywood singer Tapu Mishra dies of Covid-19

By WCE 1
Tapu Mishra news
Ollywood singer Tapu Mishra Photo: Facebook/ @TapuMishra official

Bhubaneswar: Famous Ollywood playback singer Tapu Mishra died due to Covid-19 on Saturday. She breathed her last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the Capital city.

Tapu was in home isolation after she tested positive for the deadly virus. Latest, she was shifted to a private hospital for treatment after her condition deteriorated.

Later, the singer was wheeled into another COVID hospital and put in ventilator support after she did not show any signs of improvement. However, her oxygen level gradually decreased and subsequently, she passed away today following cardiac arrest.

Related News

Mortal remains of Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi…

Odisha vigilance director Debasis Panigrahi’s body to…

It is to be noted here that her father also had died due to COVID-related complications on May 10.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the Odia film industry following Tapu’s untimely death due to coronavirus.

Condolences also poured in from all quarters of life for the deceased singer.

Tapu Mishra has lent her voice for several Odia movies and bhajans. Besides, she used to release her own album songs.

You might also like
State

Odisha CM dedicates 200 beded Covid Hospital in Bhawanipatna

State

12 feet long python rescued in Odisha’s Jajpur: Watch

State

Bhubaneswar secures 1st in Citizen Perception survey with 94. 8 score

State

Bhubaneswar registers 332 new COVID19 positive cases and 716 recoveries today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.