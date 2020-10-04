Mortal Remains of BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy consigned to flames

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: Mortal remains of BJD Leader and Pipli MLA Pradeep Maharathy was consigned to flames at the Puri Swargadwar here with full State honour today.

The veteran politician was presented with a guard of honour before his son lit his funeral pyre.

Among others, Puri Collector Balwant Singh, SP Akhileswar Singh, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and several BJD leaders also attended the funeral.

Maharathy had succumbed on Sunday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 65 years old.

He was admitted to the hospital after he was tested positive for COVID-19 on Sep 14. He was on ventilator support since Friday after his condition stated to be critical.

 

 

