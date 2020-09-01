Balangir: More than 5 quintals of ganja were seized from a goods truck near Palace Lane Chhak in Odisha’s Balangir town today. Three persons of Jharkhand have been arrested in this connection.

According to reports, Balangir Excise officials along with special squad , acting on a tip-off, intercepted the vehicle and searched it, and recovered more than 5 quintals of contraband from the truck.

The ganja was being transported from Tushura area of Balangir to Jharkhand via Sambalpur,Boudh and Chattisgarh.

The police seizes the truck having registration number of Jharkhand and further investigation was underway to unearth the possible involvement of ganja mafia from other states.