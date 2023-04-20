More than 30 girls of UP school in Sundargarh fall sick

Koira: At least 32 girl students of a government upper primary school located at Soyamba in Sundargarh district of Odisha have fallen ill.

According to reports, as many as 32 students have been admitted to K. Balanga Hospital after they complained of fever and abdominal pain.

The students allegedly fell ill due to the severe heatwave that is being experienced in Sundargarh district of Odisha said the doctor of K. Balanga Hospital Kalakanta Mohanty.

They have been admitted to the hospital ad are being treated for heatstroke. Further detailed report awaited in this matter.

