Manash Ranjan Sahoo appointed new VC of Odisha University of Health Sciences

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor and Chancellor of state public universities Raghubar Das appointed Prof. (Dr.) Manash Ranjan Sahoo, the Professor & Head of Department of General Surgery of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar as Vice-Chancellor of Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS), Bhubaneswar.

The Odisha Governor in exercise of the powers of Sub section (1) of section 9 of Odisha University of Health Sciences Act, 2021 posted Sahoo for a period of four years from the date on which he enters upon office or till he attains the age of seventy years under sub section (6) of section 9 of OUHS Act, 2021or until further orders whichever is earlier.

Professor (Dr.) Sahoo has done Fellowship in Surgical Gastroenterology from SRCMCRI, Chennai after completing post-graduation in Surgery. He has teaching experience of more than 26 years and 6 years as Professor & equivalent post. He has administrative experience as Professor & Head of the Department of General Surgery in AIIMS Bhubaneswar and as Chairman of Medical Board of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Regarding his scholarly achievement, he had chapter published in 3 books and did editorship in 3 books, Peer Review for 3 books and received 15 awards / Honours from different organisations.

Professor (Dr.) Sahoo has to his name publication in 65 Journals, 12 articles published in different Newspapers and magazines and 36 publications in Scopus / SCl lndexed Journal. Professor Sahoo has successfully guided 18 numbers of research scholars.

