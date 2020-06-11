file photo

Monsoon touches Odisha: IMD

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In what could be considered as a good news for the farmers of Odisha, Regional Centre of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) here today informed that the much awaited Southwest Monsoon touched Odisha.

The Monsoon reportedly arrived in the State as per the prediction of IMD. 

Earlier, the weather department had forecasted that Monsoon would hit the State between June 11 and June 12. 

