Mo Bus To Ply On All Routes From Tomorrow; Here Are The Details

Bhubaneswar: The Mo Bus services to resume its operation on all routes from tomorrow (Monday). This was informed by the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) today.

The CRUT, in its Twitter handle, informed that the Mo Buses, which remained off-road due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will now run on all its designated routes in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack Puri, and Konark.

📢Notice- #MoBus🚌 service will be available in all the routes including Route 29, tomorrow (4th Jan,Monday) onwards. Please find the new weekday schedule below. 👇#NoMaskNoEntry#MoBusforBetterYou@MOBBY_MoBus @arunbothra pic.twitter.com/maN8hY58Wu — Capital Region Urban Transport (@CRUT_BBSR) January 3, 2021

Have a look at the routes and timings of the Mo Buses scheduled to resume operation from tomorrow: