Mo Bus To Ply On All Routes From Tomorrow; Here Are The Details

By WCE 3
Mo Bus services to resume operation in two more routes from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Mo Bus services to resume its operation on all routes from tomorrow (Monday). This was informed by the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) today.

The CRUT, in its Twitter handle, informed that the Mo Buses, which remained off-road due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will now run on all its designated routes in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack Puri, and Konark.

Have a look at the routes and timings of the Mo Buses scheduled to resume operation from tomorrow:

