Mo Bus

Mo Bus to operate in 7 routes of Capital Region from May 26

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  Amid the ongoing lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak,  Mo Bus services will start plying in the Capital Region in Odisha from May 26.

In a tweet, Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) said, “To start with we will operate non- AC Mo Bus in 7 routes of Capital Region from 7 AM-7 PM tomorrow onwards.”

Wearing of mask will be compulsory for all the passengers, CRUT officials said adding that no standing passenger will be allowed to travel in the buses to contain the possible spread of COVID-19.

Earlier on May 14, Mo Bus services resumed operation only from Bhubaneswar airport and railway station only to avail the facility for the passengers returning home or travelling outside the state via flight and train.

You might also like
State

BJD MP, Odia film actor Anubhav Mohanty returns Odisha as flight services resume

State

IOCL Job 2020: Hurry Up! Deadline to apply for 600 vacant posts extended; Check…

State

Man Tests Positive For COVID19 In Odisha’s Jeypore, Flees Home Quarantine

State

Shramik Special Train from Gujarat reaches Odisha’s Angul

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.