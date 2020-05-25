Mo Bus to operate in 7 routes of Capital Region from May 26

Bhubaneswar: Amid the ongoing lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Mo Bus services will start plying in the Capital Region in Odisha from May 26.

In a tweet, Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) said, “To start with we will operate non- AC Mo Bus in 7 routes of Capital Region from 7 AM-7 PM tomorrow onwards.”

To start with we will operate non- AC #MoBus🚌 in 7 routes of Capital Region from 7 AM-7 PM tomorrow onwards. ସକାଳ ୭ରୁ ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ୭ ଯାଏଁ #ମୋବସ ଗଡ଼ିବ ପ୍ରଥମେ ୭ଟି ରୁଟରେ ଆସନ୍ତା କାଲିଠାରୁ |#MoBusforBetterYou pic.twitter.com/m6qLajKU4A — Capital Region Urban Transport (@CRUT_BBSR) May 25, 2020

Wearing of mask will be compulsory for all the passengers, CRUT officials said adding that no standing passenger will be allowed to travel in the buses to contain the possible spread of COVID-19.

Earlier on May 14, Mo Bus services resumed operation only from Bhubaneswar airport and railway station only to avail the facility for the passengers returning home or travelling outside the state via flight and train.