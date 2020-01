Berhampur: Three miscreants set fire to a youth in Dhumuchhai village under Bhanjanagar Police limits of Odisha’s Ganjam district, after pouring petrol over his body.

The victim has been identified as Santosh Nayak of the village.

Soon after the incident, the locals rescued the youth and immediately rushed him to Bhanjanagar hospital for treatment.

He was later shifted to MKCG hospital here after primary treatment. His condition was stated to be critical.