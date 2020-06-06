Keonjhar: Two armed miscreants attacked an employee of a mineral transport agency with sharp weapon and looted over Rs 8 lakh from him in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Saturday.

The incident reportedly took place on National Highway (NH) 49 near Thakurdihi Chhak under Sadar Police limits while the mineral transport agency staff was going on a bike along with another person after withdrawing the cash from a bank.

Two miscreants came in a number-less Pulsar bike and hacked the mineral transport agency employee in their bid to loot the money. The looters fired bullets to terrorise the concerned employee and his associate when protested the robbery.

When the mineral transport agency employee fell-down the robbers snached the cash from them and fled the area.

The injured person has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Keonjhar Sadar Police has started an investigation into the matter.