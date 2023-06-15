Minor girl elopes with boyfriend from Chhattisgarh, rescued in Odisha’s Balangir

Balangir: A minor girl was rescued in Balangir district of Odisha on Thursday. She allegedly eloped with her boyfriend from Chhattisgarh.

As per reports, the minor girl from Chhattisgarh eloped with a youth a few days back. After knowing about it, her parents lodged a complaint with Chhattisgarh Police.

After getting information about the presence of the girl and the boy in Balangir district, a team of Chhattisgarh Police reached Balangir to launch a manhaunt to trace the couple. The cops took help of Balangir Police and the minor girl was rescued.

After the couple was traced out, Police rescued the girl and arrested the youth. Further investigation of the case is underway.

In another incident in Balangir on Thursday a famous singer named Anil Harpal, the singer of famous Sambalpuri songs like ‘Panbala Babu’ and ‘Bombay Ka Babu’ passed away after prolonged illness.