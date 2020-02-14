Minor arrested for rape, murder in Odisha

Panaji, Feb 14 (IANS) A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for alleged rape and murder of a 28-year-old woman from Odisha earlier this month, while the police are on the lookout for his adult accomplice, Deputy Superintendent of Police Edwin Colaco said on Friday.

Police arrested and booked the juvenile accused under sections 302 (murder), rape (376) of the Indian Penal Code on Thursday, after the decomposed remains of the victim was found in a forested area near Porvorim in North Goa district on February 10.

“Post mortem of the body revealed rape and murder by more than one person. We have arrested a minor boy in connection with the crime and he has confessed to us about the involvement of another person, adult in age, who we are trying to trace,” Colaco said.

The official said that alerts along with a sketch of the other accused, still at large, have been sent to border checkposts as well as railway police officials.

On Friday, a local court ruled that the minor accused be lodged in a juvenile home run by the state government, while directing him to co-operate with police investigation.

IANS