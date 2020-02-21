Rainfall in Odisha
MeT Dept predicts rainfall in Odisha from Feb 23

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has predicted light to moderate rainfall in several parts in Odisha between February 23 and 25.

The weathermen forecast light rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Baragarh, Sambalpur and Mayurbhanj on February 23.

The MeT department predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places over the districts of north interior Odisha and at a few places over the districts of north coastal Odisha, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh and at one or two places over rest districts of Odisha on February 24.

It also predicted thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places likely over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal and Nayagarh on February 24.

On February 25, heavy rain likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Bhadrak, the MeT dept said.

