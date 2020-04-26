Met Department Predicts Rainfall And Thunderstorms In Odisha, Including Cuttack And Bhubaneswar

Bhubnaneswar: Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40 kmph to 50 kmph very likely.

It will occur at one or two places over the districts of Boudh, Sonepur, Nawrangpur, Raygada, Kandhamal,Nayagarh, Ganjam.

It is very likely to continue at one or two places over the districts of Balangir, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Nuapada, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Balasore, Keonjhar, Angul.

The weather phenomena will continue in Cuttack including Cuttack city, Khurda including Bhubaneswar city, Puri and Mayurbhanj.