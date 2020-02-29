Bhadrak: A mentally ill woman gave birth to a baby on the roadside in this district of Odisha Friday night. She delivered the baby on the roadside near Banta Square.

According to reports, the victim delivered the baby on the roadside and nobody was there to her help. However, after getting information from bystanders a few social workers rushed to the spot and took the mother-son duo to the district head quarter hospital in an Ambulance.

Health condition of the duo is said to be stable now. The newborn baby is being treated by a pediatrician while the Child Welfare Committee of Bhadrak is taking care of the infant.

The mentally ill woman use to roam around the town and lives on alms. Someone has taken benefit of her compromising situation due to her mental condition and raped her. Accordingly, she got pregnant and now delivered a baby.