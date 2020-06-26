Mohana: A mentally challenged youth was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on National highway between Berhampur and Rayagada near Ashrayapur village under Adava Police limit of Gajapati district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Samuel Sabar of the same area.

Sources said that the victim was certainly having some mental illness because of which he had left the house several times earlier without informing any of his family members.

As per sources, the deceased left his home around 3 am today and was walking on the highway when the mishap took place.

Sources further said that the vehicle which hit him could be a truck or a bus.

Some villagers found the body at around 5 am and reported about the incident to Adava Police following which a team of cops immediately rushed to the spot and sent the body to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for postmortem.

An investigation is underway to trace the unknown vehicle.