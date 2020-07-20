Khordha: In a shocking incident a married woman was allegedly abducted from her backyard while coming out of bathroom and gang raped by two youths on July 17 in Tangi area of Khordha district.

According to sources, the woman is the mother of five children, of which three of them are disabled. Her husband is a construction worker and is currently living in Bengaluru.

As per reports, the victim was going to the washroom in her backyard when two miscreants hiding nearby came out and abducted her, tied her hand and legs and fled away with her on a bike.

They took her to an isolated house situated far from the village, near Badi Bajar and gang-raped her there. Later, the woman fled to her father’s house and is now residing there. She is said to be heartbroken and in mental trauma.

Later the victim and her brother filed a complaint regarding the matter in Kuhudi Police station on July 18. The locals today have demanded that the police start an investigation and to take strict action against the accused as soon as possible.