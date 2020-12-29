Marriage held in the US, party organised in Odisha sans newlywed couple

Cuttack: Corona pandemic has hugely affected human life style. Even many social trends have been altered to suit the present scenario. Such an incident was witnessed recently in Cuttack of Odisha.

A marriage was held in Texas of the United States. The couple were present at the wedding venue and the social institution was solemnized amid chanting of verses by the priest. However, there was a twist. Though families and relatives of the couple were present on this occasion, they were present online. And, all of them enjoyed the marriage party thousands of miles away from the marriage venue in Cuttack of Odisha.

Arabinda Rautray and Mamata Jenamani of Kisan Nagar in Cuttack, work in IIT Khadagpur. Their only daughter Arpita lives in the United States. She is pursuing her PHD at the Carnegie Mellon University.

Ahead of the nationwide lock down, which was imposed in India in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, Arpita’s marriage had been fixed with Arlav Bhattacharya of Kolkata. Arlav also lives in the US as he is doing his PhD at the Washington State University.

The boy and the girl were supposed to fly back India for marriage. Yet, in the meanwhile the lock down was imposed and they could not come to India.

After much discussion, the families of the boy and the girl decided to go for the online marriage. Accordingly, the marriage took place at an Ashram in Texas in the United States on December 27 while the families and relatives of the bride and bridegroom got assembled at the house of the bridegroom in Kishan Nagar of Cuttack to witness solemnization of the marriage online. Arrangement had been made so that everyone could witness the marriage that took place in the US. Following the marriage, the (online) participants of the marriage enjoyed in a party in Cuttack.