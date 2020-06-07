Maoists reportedly torch 7 vehicles in Odisha’s Malkangiri

Maoists torch 7 vehicles in Odisha’s Malkangiri

By KalingaTV Bureau

Malkangiri: After a brief null, Maoists activity has been reported again in Odisha’s Malkangiri district as the red rebels torched as many as seven vehicles on Sunday.

According to reports, protesting construction of road near Venkatapuram of Andhra Pradesh bordering Malkangiri district the Maoists set on fire seven vehicles including two tractors, two JCB machines, one truck, one lorry and one mixture machine.

Local police are said to have started an investigation into the matter, said source.

