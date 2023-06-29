Maoists kill deputy sarpanch and 1 other in Odisha’s border

Malkangiri: In a shocking incident of Mao violence in the border area of Odosha has been witnessed yet again, said reports on Thursday.

According to reliable reports, two people from a village in the border areas of Odisha have been abducted and murdered allegedly by Maoists.

Reports say that, allegedly the Maoists abducted and killed two villagers including a Deputy Sarpanch. This has created fear among the villagers.

The incident has been reported from Tadmetala village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh bordering Malkangiri district of Odisha.

Villagers are in a state of shock and said said that the Maoists killed the two people of the village suspecting them to be police informers.

Further detailed reports are awaited. Police is investigating into the matter. They are questioning the villagers relating to the matter.